Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Big Lots worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

BIG traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 14,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

