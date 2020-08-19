Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.81 Million Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Godaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $4,729,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Godaddy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 686,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. 6,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,652. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,310 shares of company stock worth $12,368,889. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.