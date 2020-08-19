Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.97 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

GS stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.20. 59,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,576. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

