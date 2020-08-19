Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 156.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. 17,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,799. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.