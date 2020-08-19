Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 25,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,329. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

