Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.40. 3,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

