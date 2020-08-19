Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,655,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after purchasing an additional 131,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 410,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 1,413,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

