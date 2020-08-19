Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.26 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 4,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,062. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

