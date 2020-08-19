Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.30 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. 7,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.