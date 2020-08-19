Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.43 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,570. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

