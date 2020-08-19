Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.50 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 68.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hologic by 527.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 438.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 717,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

