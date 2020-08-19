Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.40. 32,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average of $302.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

