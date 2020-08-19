Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $86,745,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in FOX by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 39,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.