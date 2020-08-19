Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LYFT by 239.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,970,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LYFT by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,183 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 198.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,015,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,792,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 158,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

