Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,637. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

