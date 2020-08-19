Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,009. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

