Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 25,775 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 56,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,433. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $74.34.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

