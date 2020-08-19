Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 30,723 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 4,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

