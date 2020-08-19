Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 8,325 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $590,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,812.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,394. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

