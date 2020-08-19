Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 422,484 At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 422,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.66% of At Home Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 95,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,977. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

