Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,195 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 248.8% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 593,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 423,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 7,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,551. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,069 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

