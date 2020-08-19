Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,158 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.34% of United Natural Foods worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $4,319,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. United Natural Foods Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

