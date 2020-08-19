Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.