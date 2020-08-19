Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 93,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

