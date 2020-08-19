Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.33 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.22. The stock had a trading volume of 476,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

