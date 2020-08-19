Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 20.0% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 269.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 242,128 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 91,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 3.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

