Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of H & R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 29,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.