Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $227.04. 15,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $227.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.