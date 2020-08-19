Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TGNOF stock remained flat at $$125.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.01. Trigano has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $125.51.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

About Trigano

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

