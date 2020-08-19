Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 14.4% in June

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 7,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,461. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

