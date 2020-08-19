Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,990 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 123,771 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Tripadvisor worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 846,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,563 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after acquiring an additional 220,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 262.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,052,987 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 762,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.