TRON Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, TRON has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Exrates, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Neraex, Tidex, Hotbit, Huobi, Koinex, IDCM, WazirX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Ovis, Coindeal, RightBTC, Coinnest, Tokenomy, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Bithumb, Rfinex, BTC-Alpha, Liqui, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, BitForex, Gate.io, DragonEX, OKEx, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, Bibox, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, OEX, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Binance, Liquid, IDAX, Indodax, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, BitFlip, CoinEx, Cryptopia, LBank, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

