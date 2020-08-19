TrueDeck Market Cap Reaches $350,602.22 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market cap of $350,602.22 and approximately $29,740.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.01777064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

