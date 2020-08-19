TrueFlip Price Down 13.2% This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $33,547.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

