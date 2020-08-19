Truegame Market Cap Hits $129,105.95 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $129,105.95 and $4,152.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.05486025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045943 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

