Truepoint Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $237,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,754,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,983,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 816,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,030,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,025. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

