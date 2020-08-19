TrueUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $108.68 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $302.61 million and $108.68 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitso, Koinex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00139468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.71 or 0.01771127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00191046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00136900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 302,005,650 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, Upbit, Bitso, WazirX, Koinex, Kyber Network, Kuna, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, HitBTC, HBUS and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.