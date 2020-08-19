Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $38,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

