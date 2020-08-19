Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.