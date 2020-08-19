Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock remained flat at $$29.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through: Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments.

