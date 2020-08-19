TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.60

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 143456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

