Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.20 ($0.64).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.42 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.31 ($3.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $344.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.