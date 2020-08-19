TurtleCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $766,667.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $766,667.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 80,479,439,909 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.