U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $478,664.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

