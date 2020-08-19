U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 53.1% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

