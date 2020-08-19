U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the July 30th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

USEG stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

