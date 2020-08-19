Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $5.91 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $13,489.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

