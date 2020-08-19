UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2020 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

8/13/2020 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

8/7/2020 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

8/6/2020 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

7/15/2020 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

7/13/2020 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -820.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.