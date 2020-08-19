UBS Group AG Acquires 1,291,039 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3,893.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Antero Resources worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

