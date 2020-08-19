UBS Group AG Acquires 24,609 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,337,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 339,679 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,005,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

NYSE MUI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

